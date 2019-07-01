Lil Nas X Comes Out As Gay On Last Day of #Pride2019

NEWSFLASH! Lil Nas X wants you to know he’s a member of the LGBQ+ community.

The popular rapper is riding high off of the success of “Old Town Road,” which has been the No. 1 song in the U.S. since April, breaking streaming records previously set by Drake and holding off two different new Taylor Swift singles.

Lil Nas X hit the tweets for a special announcement yesterday (June 30), which just so happened to be the last day of World Pride Day 2019.

The rapper announced the news by pointing to the lyrics of “C7osure” from his new 7 EP, stating: “some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.”

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. ??? pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019



The tweet also included a rainbow emoji, which is often used as the symbol for Pride. Coincidentally, the announcement fell on the final day of Pride Month.

The lyrics to the song “C7osure” speaks of letting go and living with no regrets:

True say, I want and I need to let go, use my time to be free. Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow. No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go/Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold/This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.

Later, Lil Nas X hit the net again, to point out the artwork for the song, stating, “deadass thought i made it obvious.”