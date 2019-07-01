“It wasn’t me”… “that’s someone’s wife”… “stop spreading lies”… yada yada yada.

Carmelo Anthony used those words to vehemently deny cheating allegations after paparazzi caught him sunbathing on a yacht with a “mystery woman” off the coast of France.

The pro-baller quickly hit the net, insisting the woman was married and that her husband was also present, however, that has all been debunked as the woman’s identity has been revealed.

Details + photos below…

SandraRose reports that Lala Anthony got the news online just like the rest of us and she was quite upset when images of her husband lounging beside another woman hit the net.

The 35-year-old basketball player quickly denied rumors that he was cheating on his wife, claiming the woman in question was married and they were on a business trip with her husband.

Now it’s been revealed that the “mystery woman” who was chillaxing alongside the NBA All-Star in the series of damning paparazzi photos is 28-year-old model and actress Sara Smiri… and she’s quite single.

SportsGossip reveals that Smiri is divorced with one child and that she is an aspiring actress/model.

For the record, Carmelo sent his wife a heartfelt message while he was off frolicking with his side chick…

Meanwhile, Lala was left to celebrate her 40th birthday alone in NYC but she managed to smile through all of the chaos…