Tiffany Haddish Cancels Atlanta Show Over Georgia’s Abortion Ban: “I cannot in good faith perform there.”

NEWSFLASH!! Comedian Tiffany Haddish has canceled her June 22 performance in Atlanta in protest of Georgia’s “heartbeat bill,” joining several other celebrities and studios who refuse to work in the state in response to the restrictions.

Details below…

Tiffany notified ticket holders in a June 15 statement, noting she’s “postponing” the show until such time as Georgia changes its six-week abortion ban.

After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta. I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there.

While there has been much chatter about boycotting in the state over the anti-abortion bill, Haddish is the first celebrity to actually cancel an appearance in Georgia over the ban.

Warner Media, Netflix, and Disney are reportedly all debating whether to continue production in Georgia, and other celebs, like Natalie Portman, have stated they’ll no longer be traveling to Georgia for work or play.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s governor says he’s unfazed by the loss of revenue, stating that it’s more important to govern women’s wombs.

“We’re elected to do what’s right ? and standing up for precious life is always the right thing to do,” Gov. Brian Kemp recently told the Georgia Republican Convention, “We value and protect innocent life — even though that makes C-list celebrities squawk.”

What are your thoughts about Tiffany Haddish’s cancelation?