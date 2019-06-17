Fix it Jesus! Apollo Nida’s Return To Prison Crushes Hopes For A Phaedra Parks #RHOA Peach…

Apollo Nida, the ex-husband of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks is at the tail end of his sentence and it seems he just can’t catch a break.

As previously reported, popular househusband was released from his lengthy prison stint a little over a week ago.

Welp… it’s back to the clink for Apollo as he’s been accused of violating the terms of his parole while serving his sentence in the halfway home.

According to a representative of the United States Marshals, Nida has been re-arrested only days after being released from custody and placed into a half-way house in Philadelphia.

Nida apparently had a list of rules to follow while living in the halfway home and he reportedly broke a “technical requirement” pertaining to the rules of his release.

It’s unclear exactly what rule he violated, however some sources claim it was unauthorized sexual activity.

Whatever he did… it was enough to alert authorities and get him thrown back in the slammer.

Nida was taken into custody at the Philadelphia Federal Court House and placed back into the system after only 9 days of freedom.

The former reality star’s original release date is October 15, 2019, and he could possibly be held until that time.

Meanwhile, Apollo’s latest legal issue has shattered the hearts of those who hoped his release would trigger Phaedra Parks’ season 12 return.

What are your thoughts about Apollo Vida’s legal slip up?