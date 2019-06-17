Ciara portrays a minister in Taylor Swift’s new music video as she officiates a same-sex marriage.

The “Goodies” singer got a bit of backlash from a few uptight fans after posting a clip of the video, but she clapped back by telling fans #YouNeedToCalmDown!

Details + video below…

June is PRIDE Month for the LGBT+ community in America and the superstar songstress joined a star-studded lineup in Taylor’s new music video that aims at anti-LGBT protesters who disrupt events during PRIDE celebrations.

Ciara, 33, officiates a same-sex wedding between 2 men and some felt that her “pretending” to be a minister was overstepping her bounds.

One such fan hit the comments section, telling Ciara that it was a “sin” to portray a minister, stating:

Being at a gay wedding is one thing and joining them together is even more a greater sin. We love you but this is wrong.

Ciara clapped back at the fan, who appears to be a minister himself, telling him “Christians don’t judge” and #YouNeedToCalmDown (the name of Swift’s new single).