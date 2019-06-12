Atlanta area gas stations are notorious stomping grounds for carjackers, but one quick thinking customer averted one such crime!

The incident, which was captured on the station’s surveillance cameras, caught a suspected carjacker attempting to snatch a Mercedes Benz at the pump… but the car’s owner jumped through the passenger side window to stop a thief.

Details + video below…

In the video obtained by WSB-TV, the criminals can be seen pulling up to a Texaco gas station in College Park. While the woman pumps her gas, the passenger of the other vehicle jumps out and tried to get into her car.

“As soon as I saw my door open, I jumped in the car,” the woman told Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman.

The woman was apparently way too quick for the criminals. She jumped into her car and they then drove off.

“I didn’t have a chance to think; all I was thinking was, he’s not about to take my stuff,” she said. “It was mind-blowing. I just couldn’t believe he was doing this while I’m standing here.”

The woman, who asked to be referred to by her first name, Princess, managed to escape with only minor injuries as she states her face got scraped during the incident.

Princess admits she’s heard about these “slider crimes,” as these cases in which criminals target people pumping gas are called.

“They always ride in two. One car is suppose to distract you while they either get your purse or they get your car,” she said.

The woman contacted the Atlanta news station because she wants other people to be aware so they don’t become victims to similar crimes.

Nobody wants anything taken from them, no matter if you have insurance or not. That’s just a big inconvenience.

Princess says she reported the incident to the police and adds that it was very fortunate that her baby wasn’t in the car when this happened.

A quick tip for everyone to avoid becoming a victim of these gas station “slider crimes”… Lock your doors while pumping gas!

What are your thoughts about this woman’s QUICK THINKING?