Baby Bump Watch: City Girls’ Yung Miami Confirms Pregnancy Rumors… (PHOTOS)

After months of rumors and speculations, Yung Miami of The City Girls has finally confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child.

[WATCH: City Girls’ Act Up ft. Lil Yachty (OFFICIAL VIDEO)]

Yung Miami (real name Caresha Brownlee) shared the news via an Instagram post previewing the upcoming City Girls documentary, and after receiving a ton of congratulatory posts, the young rapper shared a photo of her growing baby bump, stating:

I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans. But on MY TERMS! I wanted to share this with y’all. No one knows what is best for me but GOD, and this was just his timing for me.

Yung Miami confirms she is pregnant in an upcoming documentary on the City Girls that focuses on their rise from the streets of Miami to the world stage.

In the clip, Miami is seen talking on the phone with Pierre “Pee” Thomas, the co-founder and CEO of Quality Control. She shares how much she appreciates how hard they have been going for the group then emotionally reveals that she’s pregnant and is concerned about the news in JT’s absence.

Before her call ends with Pee, he offers Miami some words of support. “I’m gonna call you back. We’ll get this figured out man,” Thomas promises before the call ends.

The hot young rapstress also shared a photo of her growing baby bump along with a heartfelt message to her fans.

Though she has not yet confirmed the father of her child, Yung Miami is reportedly dating 808 Mafia producer and rap artist, Southside. Miami also has a son from a previous relationship prior to her rap career taking off.