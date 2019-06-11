Tamar Braxton’s New Man (David Adefeso) Posts Open Letter of Devotion…

Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso are in LOVE and they want the world to know it.

The popular songstress/reality star’s new boo recently hit the net to disclose how they met and began dating.

In a lengthy post shared via social media, David says that Tamar was ‘angry, distraught and almost-completely broken’ when they met but he turned that all around.

After sticking by Tamar and loving her through her ups and downs, Adfesco says the singer’s emotional instability has been replaced with joy, and he wants to share a message of encouragement to other men dealing with women who have been hurt in the past.

Details below…

David posted a screenshot of his iPhone home screen from May 17th, proving that his heart belongs to Tamar. In addition to the pic, Adefeso also shared a detailed manifesto about their road to happily ever after, stating in part:

This is what I inherited so I had a choice: to continue the emotional and psychological abuse she had endured for almost 3 decades by being aggressively controlling and manipulative or to be a kind, gentle and loving friend and lover to the woman I love- Well, I chose the latter, and the results have been outstanding!

When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included. From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me. I didn’t know love to show you love. Now I do thanks to my @david.adefeso ?

Tamar also responded with a heartfelt post of her own. She thanks Adefeso for loving her through the pain, stating: