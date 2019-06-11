Reginae Carter has spent the bulk of her life in front of the cameras as not only the daughter of a well-known rapper, but as a reality star/actress in her on right.

With so much public scrutiny, it would seem that social media trolls would be par for the course and while Reginae seems unbothered, her mom, Toya Wright, is not.

Reginae’s mom, Antonia “Toya” Wright, recently clapped back at a social media hater who called her daughter, Reginae Carter, fat.

Reginae was insulted by a troll on Instagram, and her mom rushed to her defense by clapping back at the fan.

SandraRose reports that it all started when Reginae uploaded an Instagram photo that showed her posing with 2 slimmer, taller friends wearing sexy negligee.

One rude Instagram user wrote: “Umm, maybe if you was taller and slimmer but you don’t belong in this picture.” Reginae kept her cool but Toya, who monitors her 20-year-old daughter’s social media for insults, was furious. “F-ck you,” Toya wrote in response to the man’s hateful comment. Toya, 35, is mom to Reginae and 1-year-old daughter, Reign.

In response to all of the criticism, Reginae shared several posts proving that she’s fine with her body just the way it is.

You better work Nae! Don’t let a few negative comments ruin your day. You are beautiful just the way you are.

What are your thoughts about the rise of ‘fat shaming’ online?

