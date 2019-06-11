Landlord/tenant disputes are notorious for getting out of hand and I can personally attest that no one will take care of your home like you will.

But I digress.

Ruben Melchor Moreno, 36, posed for the mugshot above allegedly got so pissed at the tenants who lived above him in his Coweta county home that he fired his pistol through his own ceiling!

Details below…

Authorities say that on Sunday evening (June 9) they got a call of reported gunshots at a Coweta county home.

When deputies arrived at the home, they heard several more gunshots coming from inside.

According to Lt. Col. James Yarbrough, spokesman for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Ruben Melchor Moreno, 36, was taken into custody at the Heathstone Drive home after his tenants called police to report their LANDLORD was firing his gun downstairs

The tenants came out of the house and deputies managed to get Moreno’s gun away from him and arrest him.

Moreno faces four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of officers and theft by receiving stolen property.

No word on what exactly set Moreno off. The disgruntled landlord is reportedly still being held in the Coweta County jail without bond.

