A young woman in Phoenix, AZ was approached by a man who tried to get her contact information, and when she told him she wasn’t single, he didn’t let up.

Not only did the man follow her to her car, but he proceeded to threaten her after he noticed she was live streaming the entire encounter.

A young lady decides to turn on her camera after rejecting the advances of a man as she exits a store. It seems he wouldn’t take “NO” for an answer so the woman involved lets the man know that she’s recording for her safety. He then jokingly poses for the camera but gets irate when he sees she’s serious.

As she begins to unlock her car, the man walks around to the passenger side but the quick thinking lady decides to divert her entry.

The man then tells her he’ll leave her alone if she stops recording him and tells her to delete the video. She again tells her to leave her alone.

The man gets upset once he realizes there’s evidence of his face, so what does he do? He threatens to take her phone and break it!

The woman realizes that the man is unhinged so she returns back into the store to get some help.

The thirst is real out there folks! While I would like to believe the man’s intentions were honorable, it’s quite clear that he was way out of line.

How does one think it’s ok to follow someone to their vehicle and then walk to the passenger side as if they’re going to let you in the car?

People have been shot for less… but I digress.

What are your thoughts about this bizarre incident?