Usher’s New Ink Symbolizes “Transformation”… (PHOTOS)

Usher recently snagged some elaborate new ink and many are wondering what exactly it all means.

The superstar singer, who has nine albums, eight Grammys, and numerous accolades recently acquired some new body art that he feels will lead him into his next stage of life.

Usher now dons a giant tattoo on the back of his head which is reportedly symbolic of guidance and transformation.

Usher’s tatt, which covers the nape of his neck and moves towards the top of his head, is quite elaborate and unique.

For those of you who are wondering what it all means, Dillon Forte, the artist who completed Usher’s masterpiece hit the net with the following explanation:

I had the pleasure of tattooing the legend @usher @sriyantratattoo this piece was inspired by transformation, Sacred geometry and an ancient Berber talisman to mark the cardinal points in the sky and allow travelers to find their way across vast distances.

It seem that Usher’s new ink is already working it’s magic. The artist’s previously bitter relationship with ex-wife Tameka Foster, seems to have already “transformed”.

The couple appears to be getting along quite nicely these days as they co-parent their two sons in L.A.

Usher and Tameka even shared a family photo moment as they attended son Cinco (Usher V)’s 5th grade graduation.

