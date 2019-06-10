TIMESTAMPS below (Thank me Later):
3:55 Nene Leakes Tea – Was she really Suspended?
7:50 Is Bravo searching for new housewives?
10:00 Usher’s New Ink – Hot or Nah?
14:15 Lil Boozie wants my vajayjay
17:00 Woman wakes up to man in her room in Dominican Republic
32:24 Cyberbullying discussion – Is Lil Boozie out of control?
CALLER TOPICS:
52:20 T.I. vs. TMZ (Were they wrong for releasing T.I.’s sister’s cause of death?)
1:01:46 Discussion on TI’s call to boycott TMZ
1:07:00 Caller feels TMZ’s decision to run story was “racist”
1:37:00 – 1:42:30 ATLien fix my life (part 1) –
1:43:00 – 1:45:20 Was Kenya behind Nene’s “suspension” story?
1:45:40 – 2:09:00 – ATLien fix my life (part 2)
2:10:00- 2:40:00 Callers and Chat Hangout
