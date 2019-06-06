PSA: Tyler Perry Wants Actors To Stop Buying Billboards Near His Studios…

NEWSFLASH! Tyler Perry wants you to know that if you’re an aspiring actor seeking to get his attention, a billboard shouldn’t be at the top of your list.

The media mogul hit the net yesterday to issue a public service announcement of sorts after actress Racquel Bailey paid thousands for several billboards in the neighborhood surrounding his Atlanta studio.

Details below…

Actress Raquel Bailey purchased not one… but TWO billboards near Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta bearing her image, asking Perry for an opportunity.

The public notices, which she calls a “leap of faith” included Bailey’s website domain and twitter handle.

Well… Bailey certainly got Perry’s attention! The director responded to her public plea by posting a photo of the billboard on his Instagram with the caption, with the following warning:

“Auhhh…. soooooo…… here’s the deal. This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose.”

“Again, the best way to work for me is to AUDITION and it’s FREE! We post breakdowns all the time for actors. JUST COME AND AUDITION.”

Perry’s advice for aspiring actors is simple… AUDITION!!!

The director ended his stern message on a positive note, stating,

I appreciate your effort, but that’s not the way to work for me. God bless you dreamer. I have no doubt you will make it one day!!

