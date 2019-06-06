Sean “Diddy” Combs proudly shared a few photos and video from his twin daughters’ graduation day Wednesday afternoon (June 5).

The rap mogul gave us all kinds of feels during Jessie and D’Lila’s big day as he celebrated the moment with photos and video. He even mentioned Kim Porter in his post:

Diddy filmed each moment as they sat on the stage awaiting their turn and even captured the gracious young ladies’ graduation speeches, where they shared joyful memories of their mother.

Photos + video below…

The day had a bit of a somber undertone as the girls’ mother, Kim Porter, who passed away in November 2018, wasn’t present. However, Diddy payed homage to Kim in various social media posts and both girls shared a memory of their mother during their graduation speech.

Diddy also shared an adorable family photo after the ceremony, which he captioned, “Congratulations @the_combs_twins!!!!! ???? We are all so proud of you!!!!”

Salute to the beautiful young ladies on their 8th grade graduation!