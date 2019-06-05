WATCH THIS! Lil Nas X Surprises Atlanta School Kids With ‘Old Town Road’ Performance… (VIDEO)

Yesterday, several Atlanta-area school kids got a huge surprise as Lil Nas X surprised them with a LIVE performance of his hit song, Old Town Road!

The popular rap/country song, which has been holding strong for 9 weeks at number one, is a fav amongst young and old alike and Lil Nas X has been touring the country as the song has taken off like a rocket.

The excitement in the room was palpable as Lil Nas X popped up alongside Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms at the City of Atlanta’s Summer Youth Engagement Program yesterday (June 4) to kick off their Summer program!!

The famous rapper, donned in his signature cowboy gear, performed his hit “Old Town Road” and everyone… students and teachers alike sung right along with him!

The City of Atlanta shared the experience via their Twitter:

.@LilNasX surprises the crowd at the pep rally that officially kicks off the City’s Summer youth programming! #OneAtlanta #FutureofATL @keishabottoms pic.twitter.com/k5QRNhNIa1 — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) June 4, 2019

According to the City of Atlanta, the summer program will engage at least 5,000 youth through employment opportunities, professional skills development and overall health and wellness improvement.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was the host of the kick off event and she was also spotted singing the catchy tune.

Mayor Lance Bottoms thanked Lil Nas X for inspiring our youth, stating:

Salute to the popular entertainer for inspiring the youth and props for his number one single!