I reported back in November 2018 that Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was “tardy” for her taxes and Uncle Sam had filed a $150k tax lien against her home.

Well apparently “they say” the debt still remains unpaid.

Radar Online is catching up with the news that Kenya was hit with a $150,000 federal tax lien back in November 2017 and the amount is accruing interest daily.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Moore owes the IRS a whopping $152,678.36 and there’s a still a lien on her Atlanta mansion.

The popular “hosuewife” had previously been earning a huge salary of $1.5 million during her last season on the show but as I EXCLUSIVELY reported, Moore’s RHOA peach was snatched in 2018 after she lied about her “secret” wedding.

Kenya returns for season 12, however it’s been reported that she’s only receiving $500,000, which is a million dollar decrease (click HERE if you missed that).

[Sidebar: $500k may seem like peanuts in comparison to her previous salary, something is definitely better than nothing… which is what she received season 11. BUT I DIGRESS.]

On another note… where is her hussssssbannnnnn???

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s growing tax lien?