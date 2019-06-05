[READ: Kenya Moore is ‘Tardy’ For Her Taxes, IRS Files $150k Lien Against Atlanta Home!]
Well apparently “they say” the debt still remains unpaid.
Details below…
Radar Online is catching up with the news that Kenya was hit with a $150,000 federal tax lien back in November 2017 and the amount is accruing interest daily.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Moore owes the IRS a whopping $152,678.36 and there’s a still a lien on her Atlanta mansion.
The popular “hosuewife” had previously been earning a huge salary of $1.5 million during her last season on the show but as I EXCLUSIVELY reported, Moore’s RHOA peach was snatched in 2018 after she lied about her “secret” wedding.
Kenya returns for season 12, however it’s been reported that she’s only receiving $500,000, which is a million dollar decrease (click HERE if you missed that).
[Sidebar: $500k may seem like peanuts in comparison to her previous salary, something is definitely better than nothing… which is what she received season 11. BUT I DIGRESS.]
On another note… where is her hussssssbannnnnn???