OPEN POST: Hot? or Nah? Summer ’19 Crop/Tube Tops For Men…

Is this what’s hot in them streets??

It’s not uncommon for metrosexual men to push the fashion envelope. Just a few years ago it was male rompers that took the Summer season by storm (click HERE if you missed that).

As if the male romper phase wasn’t enough, it seems Summer 2019 is the season for crop/tube tops for men.

The crop top has often been a female Summer stable but this season, online retailer ASOS is marketing several of the midriff baring tops to men.

The online retailer is reportedly selling numerous crop tops and tube tops for men on the U.K. portion of its site, including a pair of tops have made it to the Twitter trends.

One woman responded that if her man walked in with a crop top on, he’d be “walked back out…!!”

If my fella walked in wearing that he'd not be long getting walked back out..!! ?? pic.twitter.com/kcJUWJVb15 — leanne (@MonaghanLeanne) May 29, 2019

The men’s “vintage bandeau in black” and “extreme cropped top with long sleeves” both cost 15 pounds (about $19usd).

As the model in the campaign could easily be mistaken for one of your favorite rappers, it seems some are convinced that this is a ploy by the media to “redefine” black masculinity.

The media hates black masculinity. It attacks and demonizes black masculinity. They want to destroy black masculinity. And these are the people who are now declaring a “new” definition of black masculinity.

In response to growing criticism and mockery, the retailer tweeted the following response on Friday, stating, “Proudly breaking down fashion norms since 2000.”

Proudly breaking down fashion norms since 2000 ????? pic.twitter.com/DvirkXEEod — ASOS (@ASOS) May 31, 2019

This is clearly NOT your father’s menswear line. Times… they are a changing.

What are your thoughts about this new male tube top trend?