NEWSFLASH!!! “Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman is off the market and has reportedly been keeping it under wraps for quite some time now.

Details below…

According to TheBlast, the reality star secretly jumped the broom with her boyfriend in a Las Vegas ceremony back in 2018.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, 49-year-old Roman and her 32-year-old boyfriend, Reggie Youngblood, obtained a marriage license on August 17, 2018. The couple then quickly got hitched after a marriage certificate was issued the same day as the license. The couple appeared together on “Marriage Boot Camp” back in season 5 of the show on a season that featured all reality TV stars.

Roman was previously married to NBA star Kenny Anderson from 1994 until 2001. They share two daughters together.

Tami will be returning to the next season of “Basketball Wives” which is currently shooting with co-stars Evelyn Lozada, Shaunie O’Neal, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams, and former NBA star Byron Scott’s girlfriend, CeCe Gutierrez.

Congrats to Tami on her “secret” marriage!

What are your thoughts about Tami & Reggie’s undercover nuptials?

Shocked? or Nah?