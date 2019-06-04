Where’s Phaaaedra?!? Apollo Nida Released From Prison To Halfway House…

NEWSFLASH!!! Apollo Nida , best known as Phaedra Parks’ now ex-husband on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been released from prison.

Details below…

The former reality star, who was initially sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on fraud charges, was released to a Philadelphia halfway house earlier today (June 4, 2019).

As previously reported, Apollo was arrested in January 2014 and pleaded guilty months later to charges involving a fraud scheme that federal prosecutors say stole millions of dollars from over 50 people over four years.

It was his second time behind bars. He first served five years in a federal prison for auto title fraud before marrying Phaedra Parks, in 2009

Phaedra filed for divorce shortly after his sentencing and it was finalized back in 2016. The former couple share two sons together.

Prison records show that Apollo, 40, will spend 4 months in the halfway house. He’s scheduled to be released from that part of his sentence on October 15, 2019.

What are your thoughts about Apollo Nida’s prison release?