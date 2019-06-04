OPEN POST: Tiny Harris Sends Public Service Announcement About Cheating…

Tameka “Tiny” Harris and her superstar husband, Clifford “T.I.” Harris have been in the news for years with rumors surrounding their relationship and while they’ve been smooth sailing for a while, there could be some bumps in the road.

Tiny hit social media yesterday with a cryptic post that many feel is aimed towards her husband, who has been known to have a roving eye. Apparently Tiny wants Tip to know that she’s prize worth keeping.

Details below…

Tiny posed with a photo of her hubby as she paid a visit to the Tidal offices yesterday to promote her latest single but she’s keeping the internet buzzing with speculation.

The Xscape songstress posted the following quote to her Instgram stories and fans immediately felt it was aimed at T.I.:

“Don’t lose your b*tch trying to keep up with a h*e who can’t keep up with your b*tch”

Tiny also noted that she’s a “Tuff act to follow”.

As you know, Tip and Tiny’s on again/off again romance almost got their family focused show cancelled after Tiny served T.I. some divorce papers, but despite numerous claims of infidelity by both parties, the couple eventually patched things up and got back to business.

Word on the curb is that “IF” T.I. has his hand in yet another goodie bag, Tiny ain’t budging because they are stronger together than they are apart.

Shortly after posting her subliminal message, Tiny shared several images cozying up to Tip’s pic. She also shared the following with a minimized message to her hubby, stating, “I f*ckin ?? U ?”

Whatever the case, let’s just hope for the best while we sip our tea from the sidelines.

What are your thoughts about Tiny’s subliminal posts?

PHOTOS: Instagram