Marlon Wayans Supports Daughter in PRIDE Post + Claps Back at Critics…

NEWSFLASH!!! Comedian/Actor Marlon Wayans doesn’t give two shxxts about what you think about his daughter’s sexual orientation.

The funnyman hit the ‘gram recently to send his 19-year-old daughter a “Happy Pride” message and his lighthearted post seemed to strike a few nerves.

Details below…

Wayans, 46, shared a photo of daughter, Amai, wearing rainbow-soled sneakers on Instagram on Sunday, June 2, stating:

“Happy pride to my pride and joy,” he captioned the snap. “I wouldn’t change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again.

Wayans, who also shares son Shawn, 17, with ex-wife Angelica Zachary, was soon hit with a slew of derogatory comments aimed at his support for his daughter.

Several of his fans were upset by his unconditional acceptance, with one writing, “Damn unfollow. Sad sh*t.”

“Bye,” Wayans clapped back with a waving hand emoji.

Wayans also addressed another commenter who implied that Amai didn’t have enough life experience to make her mind up about her sexual preferences. “She’s not old enough to understand what that’s really about,” the person wrote. “You have the power to change lives, Bro, don’t teach her that.”

“She’s 19,” Wayans wrote in his response. “She’s who she is until or until she don’t [sic] choose different. Love her for her not what I want her to be.”

When a fan pointed out that he wasn’t obligated to respond to all the negativity, Wayans explained why he chose to use his platform as a teachable moment.

“I thought of erasing them but I need the world to see the ignorance that still exists. Objective without obstacles is a worthless triumph.”

The actor says he remains hopeful for the future, despite all of the disparaging comments and hopes that he can be a positive example.

We all will some day get to unconditional love. Because of my daughter I am one step closer. I am not God, i don’t judge i just LOVE. And still pray for the haters because i refuse to judge them too just love.

Salute to Marlon Wayans for standing up for his daughter.

What are your thoughts about this situation?