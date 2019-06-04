Ciara recently paid a visit to Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk to share how she turned her emotional “scars” into “BEAUTY MARKS” (which just happens to be the name of her seventh studio album.

The popular songstress opened up about the pain of her past relationships and her journey from mistrust after dealing with several high-profile men (i.e. Bow Wow, 50 Cent, Amar’e Stoudemire, Future) to a loving marriage to NFL star Russell Wilson.

Details + watch Ciara’s full ‘Red Table Talk’ interview below…

A short teaser clip released on the RTT instagram, revealed that Ciara had experienced quite a few tearful nights before finding the love of her life.

The successful songstress revealed how she cried in the shower during one failed relationship (who she conveniently chose not to name), stating:

I’d have moments when I would be in the shower, I’d be crying. I had a few different settings… crying in the bedroom, crying in the shower … crying because I’m not in the happiest place and it hurts what I’m going through.







Ciara admits that after having baby Future, she had to adjust to the idea of being a single mom:

I grew up with my mom and dad being together…the idea of it being Mommy and Daddy made baby. Then all of a sudden you’re living your life in front of the world. My dad’s love is what saved me in all of my situations, because it would get to a point where I would say, ‘My dad wouldn’t do this to my mom.’

CiCi goes on to say that she realized that she was doing things wrong and decided to change her thought process:

I’ve always had the same goal of wanting to be loved in a certain way, but I was just walking in the wrong direction. I was looking in the wrong direction … it would be the worst scenario to stay in a situation that’s just not healthy, that’s not gonna get any better.

Fortunately, she soon met and fell in love with Russell Wilson, who accepted her son as his own.

I had never had that feeling in my life. It was just, like, calm. We were connecting in every way. And of course, the consistency. He’s consistent. That consistency is so crucial.