SPOTTED: #RHOA Porsha Williams & Kenya Moore Filming At Atlanta Women’s Expo… (PHOTOS)

Porsha Williams was all smiles as she graciously greeted fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kenya Moore at the Atlanta Women’s EXPO this past weekend.

As I EXCLUSIVELY revealed a few months ago, Moore is returning for the popular reality show’s 12th season.

Check out more details from RHOA's first filming below.

Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton were all given booths to hawk their products in front of thousands of Atlanta women this past weekend.

The ladies also shared their experiences during several individual keynote addresses, hosted by Trina Braxton.

I’d speculated in my last YouTube “BLOG TALK” session that it was possible the 4 ladies would be filmed for the show and it seems that I was right. A camera crew was spotted trailing the ladies around the venue.

Porsha managed to shut down all of the vicious rumors about her relationship by sporting her huge engagement ring during her appearance.

Cynthia Bailey was also on hand and Marlo Hampton was dressed to impressed in her finest couture.

Cynthia Bailey

Marlo Hampton

Several confirmed cast members were missing, so I doubt that this was anything more than an opportunity for Bravo to capture these few ladies at the same time.

Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Tanya Sam were all otherwise preoccupied this weekend.

For the record, Kandi Burruss is currently vacationing in Korea but Mama Joyce was there to pick up her slack.

As for Nene Leakes’ absence, the “OG” housewife was in DC hosting a “sip and shop” for her new SWAGG Boutique in the MGM Grand.

Nene also recently hinted that she may be gone “forever”… and many are speculating that she’s chucking the deuces to the show (click HERE if you missed that).

Nevertheless, filming has officially begun and it’s crystal clear that my EXCLUSIVE TEA was correct about Kenya Moore’s return.

Now let’s all wait for the mess to follow.

What are your thoughts about the ladies all filming at the EXPO?

