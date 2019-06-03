SPOTTED: #RHOA Porsha Williams & Kenya Moore Filming At Atlanta Women’s Expo… (PHOTOS)

As I EXCLUSIVELY revealed a few months ago, Moore is returning for the popular reality show’s 12th season.
Those of you who previously expressed your doubts about my tea can feel free to apologize in the comments section… but I digress.
Check out more details from RHOA’s first filming below.
More details below…
Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton were all given booths to hawk their products in front of thousands of Atlanta women this past weekend.
Cynthia Bailey was also on hand and Marlo Hampton was dressed to impressed in her finest couture.
Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Tanya Sam were all otherwise preoccupied this weekend.
For the record, Kandi Burruss is currently vacationing in Korea but Mama Joyce was there to pick up her slack.
Nene also recently hinted that she may be gone “forever”… and many are speculating that she’s chucking the deuces to the show (click HERE if you missed that).
Nevertheless, filming has officially begun and it’s crystal clear that my EXCLUSIVE TEA was correct about Kenya Moore’s return.
Now let’s all wait for the mess to follow.
What are your thoughts about the ladies all filming at the EXPO?
