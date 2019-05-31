Social media has been ablaze with chatter about Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley’s relationship status after The Real Housewives star UNFOLLOWED her baby daddy on social media.

Rumors of their demise have been greatly exaggerated… at least according to Dennis McKinley.

It’s amazing how just one click of the follow/unfollow button can create a firestorm of rumors and innuendo. However McKinley wants you all to know that he and Porsha (and baby PJ) are just fine!

McKinley recently hit the ‘gram to post a meme in an effort to visually demonstrate how he and Porsha are dodging the rumors surrounding their relationship.

P & PJ ???? the rest is ? & my lawyer is @miketsterling

Dennis’s caption suggests that he may even be getting his attorney involved soon:

Porsha and Dennis seem to have been the victims of quite a few bloggers with vivid imaginations.

Some less than credible sources have even gone so far as to suggest that McKinley has been involved in salacious behavior that includes drug abuse and sex with animals.

[Sidebar: Yeah… I know, right! There are some depraved minds out there. But I digress.]

Keen eyed fans have also noticed that Porsha hasn’t been wearing her engagement ring, which in turn, sparked rumors that she’d “hacked” his cell phone and caught him cheating.

On a related note, Porsha shared an adorable pic of baby PJ rocking a onesie that may hold clues to her relationship status.

In the pic, Pilar Jhena is sporting a statement piece which reads, ‘Mom’s taken but my Aunt is cute and single”

There are rumors popping up daily surrounding the RHOA couple but it seems that both Porsha and McKinley want fans to know that the malicious stories surrounding are not true.

What are your thoughts about Dennis McKinley’s IG post?