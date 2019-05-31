R. Kelly is facing more charges involving allegations of sexual assault and abuse.

On Thursday (May 30), an Illinois grand jury indicted the R&B superstar on 11 new charges in his sexual assault and sexual abuse case, including four new felonies that carry maximum penalties of 30 years in prison.

Details below…

According to CBS News, the new charges include four counts of aggravated criminal sex assault, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim between the ages of 13 and 16, two counts of criminal sex assault by force, and two counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse.

Eight of the alleged incidents occurred between January 1, 2010 and January 31, 2010. The three other incidents allegedly took place between May 1, 2009 and January 31, 2010.

Prior to these reported charges, the 52-year-old singer was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Those charges stemmed from the accusations of four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged events.

For the record, Kelly’s attorney is disputing reports that the current charges are “new”.

Attorney Steve Greenberg hit the net following reports to state that his client has been “recharged” with an existing case involving the same alleged victim.

Kelly has maintained his innocence. He is due back in court next Thursday.

What are your thoughts about R. Kelly’s ongoing legal battle?