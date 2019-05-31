OPEN POST: #RHOA Nene Leakes Says “Bye Forever”… (IS THIS THE END?)

Is this the END for Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

The “OG” housewife recently hit instagram with a cryptic post stating “happiness over everything” with the hashtag “bye forever”.

Word on the curb is that Nene Leakes was in negotiations with her contract. It has been previously reported that the “housewife” had secured a 3 year deal to return to the popular reality show (click HERE if you missed that).

Is Nene trying to tell us something???