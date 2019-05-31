Lee Daniels Says It’s A Wrap For STAR: ‘I tried…’ [VIDEO]

NEWSFLASH!!! FOX network has cancelled STAR and attempts to find another network home for the show have failed.

Lee Daniels recently hit the net to proclaim that all was not lost after Fox announced the season would be ending after its third season. In fact, he had high hopes that there would be another network interested in his creation.

Welp… it seems Daniels has thrown up the flag and he’s announced that it’s a wrap for the show.

Details below…

Fans were shocked when FOX announced that STAR, which marked Daniels’ second on the network after Empire, was ending after its third season and Daniels even said he was putting up a fight.

Earlier this week, the producer hopped on social media to announce that he’d sat down with other executives hoping to revive the show.

Well Daniels has decided to throw in the towel after 2 long days of fighting!

The producer/creator hit instagram on Thursday to reveal that his efforts didn’t work, stating:

Okay… So I got some bad news. It ain’t happening. I tried my best guys. You know, we got some incredible people. I mean… I can’t even list everybody. I’ll say it in a letter. But in a nutshell, it ain’t happening. I did my best. Just know that like with Precious and Empire, that first season… The Butler, Monster’s Ball… the next thing I do is gonna be Star. So I exist and it will exist in all of my work. I love you all and the fans that have supported us.

Daniels also sent out his appreciation to those who supported his vision in the caption, stating:

Thank you guys for loving Star! I’m at a loss for words to describe my sadness. So I’m gunna just say THANKS ….to my incredible cast and crew and FANS!!!! And a shout out to #foxtv for letting us into your homes every Wednesday

R.I.P. Star.