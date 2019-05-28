Phaedra Parks got 99 problems but Tone Capone ain’t one!

A few months back, the ‘southern belle’ announced she had finally found love with a much younger man… radio personality Tone Capone.

[READ: If you care… Phaedra Parks is Dating a DJ (PHOTOS)]

Well now that it’s been confirmed that Parks is NOT returning for season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the new relationship has mysteriously dissipated.

Details below…

Phaedra Parks shared news of her new love in January by making it Instagram official and the pair hit up several photo ops around the country over the next 30/45 days.

There was even short-lived love triangle drama when Claudia Jordan tried to blast the DJ for already being involved in a serious relationship during the exact same time as he was negotiating his contract with Phaedra.

Unfortunately, it seems the new romance fizzled out by March.

Coincidentally, it was March 26th when I EXCLUSIVELY revealed that the former ‘housewife’ had ruined her chances of returning to the show for season 12.

For those of you who can read between the lines, it seems that Tone Capone was on board for sharing Phadra’s reality show lifestyle, but when the news spread that she wasn’t even being considered… the DJ bounced.

Many began to notice a change in their relationship when the pair attended the Kentucky derby… solo. Each posted photos of the event on social media, and neither mentioned the other.

Nevertheless, it seems that the pair are still amicable, despite their dismantled working relationship as TheJasmineBrand reports that the decision to part ways was mutual.

“There’s no bad blood, it just didn’t work out.”

Meanwhile, Phaedra is living her best life and enjoying her newfound freedom.