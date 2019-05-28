I’m not a fan of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood but for those of you who are, you may be surprised to learn that a popular cast member is not returning to the show.
Ray J’s wife, Princess Love, recently hit the net to announce that she’s leaving the popular reality show.
Details below…
Thank you for your love and support over the years but I will no longer be a part of Love & Hip-Hop.
Many of Princess’ fans seemed to support her decision as the comments section flowed with assumptions that she’s quitting to be a full-time mom.
“You are a mom now, good choice,” someone wrote. “Good sis. That show is toxic,” another commented.
The exact reasons for her departure are unclear, but there has been no mention of her husband, Ray J leaving the show.
The couple recently celebrated their daughter, Melody Love Norwood’s, first birthday.
Happy 1st Birthday to my sweet, smart, beautiful, amazing baby girl. You have grown so much in just 1 year, but I’ve made sure to cherish every single moment… kissing your little hands and feet every single day, so that as you grow I can’t say it just flew by ? You will always be my baby no matter how old you are. So happy and blessed to be your Mommy ???
Everybody wish my little baby @melodylovenorwood and HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY!! I keep Thanking GOD 1000 times a day for the most special blessing I’ve received in my life! We are celebrating Melody Love being born all month long!! And even after that!! I love you sooooo much Melz!! #happybirthdaymelody