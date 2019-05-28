Rapper Meek Mill says he was racially profiled this past weekend while partying in Las Vegas.

The popular entertainer hit the net to warn fans stating:

The cosmopolitan hotel …. and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property!

Meek attempted to pay a visit to the Cosmopolitan Hotel for a DJ Mustard party, says he was turned away by security for no other reason than being a Black rapper.

Meek Mill, who was in Vegas over the weekend to perform at celebrity hot spot, Drais, was totally offended when he was turned away from the Cosmopolitan hotel.

Meek tweeted his frustrations, stating:

If you come from our culture you should never step foot in the cosmopolitan hotel they just really racist as hell …. something really has to be done in Las Vegas what they doing to black people! They telling black rappers they are banned from properties they own without incident … they just told me I was trespassing and I will be arrested I stepped in that hotel once at a jayz party without incident! The cosmopolitan hotel …. and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!! I needs lawyers ASAP y’all not gone treat me like I’m just a rapper and expect me to be quiet

As proof, the entertainer also provided video receipts of his encounter with Cosmopolitan Hotel security.

The Cosmopolitan seems to have an alternate version of the story, as they issued a statement, claiming the reason Meek Mill and his crew were turned away was because the hotel was at maximum capacity.

Marquee Dayclub had reached capacity per Las Vegas Fire Marshall code. Earlier that day, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had been called onsite to manage a larger than usual venue crowd. Accordingly, when Marquee Dayclub was contacted in advance of Meek Mill’s arrival, security staff clarified that he would not be granted access because of capacity issues, in accordance with both club and resort policy. Upon his arrival, it was reiterated to Meek Mill and his team for a second time that access to the venue was not permitted. Meek Mill refused to depart property and was then informed that any continued attempt would result in trespassing.

Meek Mill isn’t buying it!

The “24/7” rapper returned to Twitter to respond with the following statement:

Meek Mill’s attorney Joe Tacopina also retorted with a statement of his own:

“The assertion that the Cosmopolitan denied Meek because of capacity concerns at Marquee Dayclub is outright false. In the recorded video, Meek also inquired about getting a meal at one of the hotel’s restaurants, yet their security team continued to deny Meek and said he would be arrested for trespassing regardless of location in the premises. The Cosmopolitan’s conduct continues to be deplorable.”

Tacopina claims the Cosmo is scrambling now, coming up with 2 different versions of events, both of which he says are lies — that Meek was involved in a prior incident, and he was denied because the club was at capacity.

Tacopina says, “Show us one other incident where a white individual was denied hotel club access or access to the grounds because Marquee was full?”

Meek is reportedly planning to sue the hotel alleging racial discrimination under state and federal law as well as defamation.