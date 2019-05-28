Iggy Azalea is NOT happy about her boobs being posted all up and through “the twitter”!

The Aussie hip-hop star is so in her feelings that she deactivated both her Instagram and Twitter accounts and is threatening legal action against whoever leaked the nudes, which were outtakes from a 2016 GQ photoshoot, stating:

“There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot. I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected.”

Azalea (born Amethyst Kelly) says she’s feeling a “ball of negative emotions” after several topless photos of her appeared online over the weekend without her permission.

The snaps were outtakes from a GQ cover shoot from 2016 and were never intended to see the light of day and Azalea is understandably upset about the leak.

In a statement posted to her now deactivated accounts, Iggy expressed her horror about the unauthorized images.

Today I’m a ball of negative emotions. I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad, and a million other things. Not solely because I did not consent to this – but also because of the vile way people have reacted.

Azalea says she plans on finding the person who leaked the images and pursuing criminal charges.

I fully intended on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this. It’s important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life. It’s important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life.

Meanwhile… Nino Muñoz, the photographer who captured the images in 2016, addressed the controversy via Instagram, stating:

My heart goes out to anyone this situation has affected. I’m utterly outraged and will not rest until justice is served.

I’m outraged and saddened to find out that images of mind were stolen and published without my permission. There is currently an investigation underway. Posting these stolen images is illegal and anyone who has done so will be prosecuted. I empathize with any discomfort that this situation has caused to anyone that is involved.

