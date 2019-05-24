Who Wore it Best? #RHOA Kandi Burruss vs. Phaedra Parks…

They say ‘great minds think alike’!

Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and EX cast member Phaedra Parks used to be the best of friends but now… not so much.

[READ: Kandi Confirms Rumors of Blocking Phaedra’s RHOA return (VIDEO)]

Despite their broken friendship, the pair share similar tastes in fashion as they were recently spotted rocking the same dress.

Details + photos below…

The former RHOA co-stars were recently spotted rocking the same Alice + Olivia fitted colorblock dress just days apart.

Kandi wore the mock neck version when she met former first lady Michelle Obama at her “Becoming” book tour stop in Atlanta on May 11.

“I was sooooo excited to meet @michelleobama! She is an amazing woman & her story is so inspiring to me. #becomingmichelleobama,”

Burruss posed in the dress alongside our forever first lady and husband Todd Tucker.

A few days later, Parks was spotted in the same dress as she attended former RHOC’s Gretchen Rossi’s baby shower.

[READ: EXCLUSIVE: Phaedra Parks WILL NOT Be Returning for #RHOA Season 12…]

“So excited for my #scorpio #sister @gretchenrossi, @sladecbd & #BabySmiley I had so much fun yesterday dancing, eating, laughing and appreciating every fabulous detail about your beautiful shower! I love y’all and I would not have missed this moment for the world ????You are going to be an awesome #mom ?”

Parks wore a v-neck version of the $300 print paired with strappy sandals and a patent leather belt as she posed next to a very pregnant Rossi, stating:

Who do you think wore it best?

Kandi? or Phaedra?