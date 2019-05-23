WEtv’s Growing up Hip-Hop Atlanta returns for an explosive 3rd season with a brand new cast of characters.

Bow Wow returns and will share a bit of his REAL LIFE relationship drama but with him he brings Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera who have a bit of relationship drama of their own.

Also joining the melee is Andrea “Drea” Kelly (R. Kelly’s ex) and her 3 kids, Buku, Kid and Jah.

This should be interesting.

Check out the sneak peek trailer + details about season 3 below…

According to the press release:

On this season of ?Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,? R. Kelly?s ex-wife Andrea ?Drea? Kelly and her three children Buku, Kyd, and Jaah move back to Atlanta and are breaking their silence in a buzzing child support battle. As Drea tries to spread her wings and fly, the arrest of R. Kelly is yet another wound inflicted on her from her nightmare of an ex. Drea?s sweet daughter Buku takes a step out on her own, trying to establish herself as a vocal artist in her own right away from the long shadow of her criminal father. Also this season, a life in the fast lane spirals out of control when a violent night between rapper Bow Wow and his then-girlfriend Kiyomi sends Atlanta police rushing to the scene where they are arrested and charged with battery. Hip hop icons Waka Flocka Flame (son of Debra Antney) and his firecracker wife Tammy Rivera are back in the A after their dream wedding and starting fresh after renewing their vows in Cancun, Mexico. In the wake of prison and bankruptcy, rapper Da Brat tries to reform both her image and her finances. To keep her head in the game, Brat joins forces with legendary hip hop manager Debra Antney to create an Artist Boot Camp designed to help foster and develop young musical talent in Atlanta. The controversial Brandon Barnes (Debra Antney?s godson) is back and his charlatan ways finally catch up to him in an explosive uncovering of the truth. Deb?s niece, Ayana Fite, DJ Hurricane?s daughter, is on a warpath when Brandon tries to break through the family circle in a hurricane of lies. An explosive uncovering of the truth will shatter everything!

Season 3 of the hit series ?Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta? premieres Thursday, June 13 at 9pm ET/PT on WEtv.

What did you think of the explosive super trailer?