Ciara Announces Acceptance to Harvard Business School (But The Internet is Skeptical)

Congratulations are in order for the super successful songstress! CiCi recently hit the net to announce that she’d been granted admission into the prestigious university’s business program.

Ciara was recently accepted into an executive education program at the Ivy League’s business school.

The hot mom shared her good news on all of her social media platforms as she thanked Anita Elberse, the faculty chair for her program, the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports.

While several fans congratulated the songstress on her stellar accomplishment, there were quite a few who gave her the side eye.

Ciara’s announcement drew quite a bit of online criticism, which isn’t surprising since it was just a few weeks ago that Blac Chyna tried to dupe the net. But I digress.

RWS reports that several commenters are dragging CiCi for claiming she’s college bound when she’s actually only paying $10,000 for a 3 day program.

What are your thoughts about Ciara’s Harvard announcement?