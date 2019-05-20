NEWSFLASH!! Cardi B. wants privacy when she’s out shopping for panties.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapstress recently hit social media with a public service announcement to her fans, stating:

To my fans and to people who see me in public… cause I be going out a lot… When y’all see me, can you please NOT scream out my name like, ‘Cardi!’?! Just come up to me, say ‘hi’. I be trying to be low key. I be trying to buy some panties in Target and y’all be blowing up my spot.

I’m gonna say hi and give you a hug and everything. But don’t scream out my name and blowing me up.” Then y’all be asking me these dumb questions like, ‘What are you doing here?’ B*tch the same thing you doing here… stealing! Nah, I mean… shopping. (laughs) But come on now, y’all be putting a b*tch on blast, yo.

Cardi says if you see her out, keep it discreet. She says she doesn’t mind saying hello, but the yelling and screaming causes too much attention.

It’s interesting that Cardi would point out Target as the place she’s seeking peace as it’s the same retailer where a fan encountered her husband Offset… and he didn’t take too kindly to the invasion of space!

This is how @OffsetYRN reacted when my son saw him at target. When he wanted to take a video of the rapper he smashed his phone out of his hand pic.twitter.com/bXZHi9ciei — MARIBEL GIBBONS (@MaribelGibbons) April 27, 2019

Offset is still reportedly facing felony charges for his reaction to the fan, who got too close to him in the store.







However his attorney, Drew Findling, sent Channel 2 a statement about the incident claiming his client was being “exploited” for an “extended payday.”

“This incident, which took place as Mr. Cephus was simply trying to buy items for his youngest child, was not reported to police for 4 days,” the statement continued. “This so-called ‘Victim’ instead took to social media for an extended 15 minutes of fame. There has been absolutely no investigation and nothing has been shown to indicate Mr. Cephus is the cause of any damage to this person’s property. The felony warrant is disgraceful and should be dismissed immediately.”