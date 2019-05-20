Foxy Brown Responds to Being Boo’d Offstage During Kandi’s “Welcome To The Dungeon” Concert…

Foxy Brown’s appearance during Kandi Burruss’ Welcome to the Dungeon tour didn’t quite go off as planned.

The legendary rapstress reportedly showed up three hours late to her performance and then proceeded to screw up her verses while onstage.

She also appeared to be off beat during the short performance, resulting in the audience booing her off the stage.

Details + video of Foxy’s lackluster performance below…

In the footage above obtained by TrueExclusives, Foxy Brown appears wearing dungeon gear complete with a bejeweled mask and sunglasses.

Brown tried to rock the crowd but they were clearly unimpressed and she was eventually pulled off stage.

To add insult to injury, the DJ promptly played “The Jump Off” by long-time rival, Lil Kim as Brown was being escorted off.

For the record, Kandi proceeded to go on with the show despite Brown’s unfortunate performance and it seems Foxy is unbothered by the melee.

Less than 24 hours after being booed off the stage during Kandi’s Dungeon Tour, Foxy shared the following social media post, proclaiming she’s “STILL KING BITCH!!!”





