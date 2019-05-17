NEWSFLASH!! Mr. Steal Your Girl is now a dad!

Trey Songz hit the net yesterday with an announcement that he had fathered a child. While some were skeptical, it seems the singer followed up his post with a confirmation AND a name.

Details below…

Fans began speculating that Trey Songz had welcomed a baby boy on Thursday afternoon, after he posted a picture of a baby’s foot on Instagram captioned with a blue heart.

Kehlani and Lori Harvey were first to congratulate the singer in the comments section, stating:

“Finally HAHAAAAA YES!!!” Kehlani shared in the comments section. Lori Harvey added, “Awww that little foot. Happy for you T!!”

Songz soon confirmed the news with the following photo of his new bundle of joy and shared his name…

“My son Noah,” he captioned the snapshot. “We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace.”

Congrats to the singer on his new arrival… now who’s the mama???

What are your thoughts about Trey Songz announcement?