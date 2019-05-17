Atlanta’s finest was on hand to party at one of Atlanta’s hottest new night spots.
Antwan “Big Boi” Patton and Clifford “T.I.” Harris struck a pose as they attended the monthly event “Cassette” at District in Atlanta last night (May 16, 2019).
The event was hosted by lifestyle specialist Kenny Burns and attendees included Ma$e, T.I., Lil Duval, Big Boi and more.
Photos below…
Kenny Burns
Big Boi, Lil Duval, T.I.
Partygoer
T.I. rocks the mic
Ma$e
Kenny Burns MC’s the crowd.
PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics