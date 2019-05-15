Wendy Williams Finally Admits Her Divorce is a “Hot Topic,” Addresses Dating Rumors & New Single Lifestyle… (VIDEO)

It’s official… Wendy Williams is ‘single again and back on the prowl’!

The talk show host has been under a ton of scrutiny for choosing NOT to discuss the intimate details of her divorce, however, Williams admits she can’t ask for privacy when she dips her nose in everyone else’s business.

That being said, the gossip maven recently addressed a bit of her scandal and admits that she’s enjoying living the single life.

Video below…

A photo had been circulating on the blawgs over the weekend of Wendy and a “mystery man” and she removed the mystery by admitting that it was her security.

While addressing the rumor, Williams stated that she IS however, single and dating and enjoying her newfound freedom:

I have the ultimate bachelorette pad high above everyting. I have a really great view and I’m really really enjoying my life. I don’t have a boyfriend but I must admit that I’m rediscovering my love of men.

AND transparency… I do date, and I date pretty often.

You go girl!!!