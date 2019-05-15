Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are the proud parents of a beautiful baby girl they named Pilar Jhena and the couple has shared each step with fans on “Porsha’s Having a Baby”.

The 3rd installment of Porsha’s 3-part special aired this past Sunday (Mother’s Day), which was quite fitting as baby PJ (Pilar Jhena) made her first television debut.

In case you missed it, recap + episode below…

On episode 3, despite the joyful arrival of Dennis and Porsha’s her daughter Pilar Jhena, aka baby PJ, tension still brews and sparks fly when Porsha’s Mom (Diane) bumps heads with Dennis’ mom (Mama Gina) in a dramatic confrontation over the couple’s pre-nup.

Baby name games…

Conflict arises as Porsha and Dennis attempt to select a name for their unborn child. They want a name that beings with a “P” for their little girl and Dennis suggests they pull a name from a jar.

Porsha has her mind sent on the name Pilar, however Dennis says that’s the name of one of his exes!

While in “real time” we know he lost the battle, during the episode the couple agree to make PJ a “junior” by giving her Porsha’s name if she comes out looking like Porsha or give her the name they pick from the jar if the baby looks like Dennis.

They choose “Penelope” from the jar, but Porsha doesn’t like it.

The couple still has not selected a name and the birth is just days away.

Porsha’s mom Diane and Dennis’ mom (Gina) meet for lunch to discuss the merging of their two children.

Gina makes a point of expressing to Diane that she’s not happy about their current living situation and says she feels the couple should move into a home that’s their own instead of Dennis living with Porsha.

Porsha is convinced that it’s Mama Gina who is in Dennis’ ear telling him they need to move out of Porsha’s home sooner rather than later, and Mama Diane is there to throw interference.

The meeting doesn’t go quite as planned as Mama Gina is adament that she has her son’s best interest at heart, while Porsha’s mom claims she wants whats best for BOTH of them.

Gina says that Dennis was raised to get married before having a baby so she doesn’t understand what’s the hold up.

Diane seems to feel that Gina should mind her business, but Gina is like ‘to hell with that’ since Diane clearly has Porsha’s ear and is surly advising her.

Whatever the case, the mother’s arguing is really a moot point being that it’s the COUPLE who has to make the decisions.

Porsha Makes Room in the Closet…

Porsha finally decides it’s time to make Dennis feel at home so she hires some closet organizers to make room upstairs for his things.

Dennis can finally stop traveling 4 flights of stairs to dress in the morning, so he seems quite pleased with the “surprise”… nevertheless, he’s still ready to move but I guess at least now he can be a bit more comfortable in the meantime.

Pre-baby therapy…

Dr. Sherry comes over for a home therapy session with the couple as they prepare for the birth of baby PJ.

Porsha’s C-section is scheduled for the next day and the couple seems to have resolved quite a bit before her arrival.

Porsha tells Dr. Sherry that they’ve decided NOT to move their moms into the home, especially after that last confrontation and Dr. Sherry seems to feel that’s a smart move.

They plan to just hire a nanny instead, but if you recall, they couldn’t agree on a young one or an old one.

Rollie Gang…

PJ’s birthday has finally arrived and Porsha is getting all dolled up for the occasion. Porsha has a full glam squad on deck as she prepares to head to the hospital to give birth.

Dennis has been popping bottles in excitement of the big day so Lauren is the designated driver.

They’re almost LATE to the hospital because Porsha is too busy getting the final touches on her makeup.

Dennis films Porsha in the delivery room (with her 5 inch lashes) and they soon have a beautiful baby girl.

Coincidentally, they name their daughter Pilar Jhena (despite Dennis’ protests that the it was the name of his ex).

As for the C-section procedure, Porsha says that her body feels wrecked but her coochie is still intact so she’s quite happy (and she hopes Dennis is too).

Dennis soon surprises his baby mama with a push gift and invites a jeweler over for the presentation.

Dennis presents a mini Rolex for baby Pilar and Porsha thinks it’s a joke.

He then gifts Porsha with a “bust down” Rolex that matches his. So all three are rocking matching Rollies.

Porsha then closes out her fairy tale “3-part commercial” by explaining how she’s pleased to have been granted the opportunity to show her daughter that she was brought into the world surrounded by love.

Adorable!