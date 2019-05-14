Raz-B Has Stepped Away From B2K’s Millennium Tour (Again), Is Chris Stokes to Blame?

Word on the curb is that there will be at least one B2K member missing for a few performance dates.

The group, which reunited for “The Millennium Tour,” has faced several obstacles, the most pertinent being Raz-B’s refusal to share air with the men he accused of molesting him.

While the group initially resolved their differences in that regard, it seems there are more issues brewing under the surface, which have caused Raz-B to sit out yet again.

As previously reported, the singer has been experiencing legal troubles regarding domestic abuse charges which were subsequently dismissed.

While he missed a performance to deal with the crisis, Raz-B promptly returned to his duties. However, it seems that the embattled singer needs more time to regroup.

An official announcement has been made by B2K on social media which states that Raz-B will be taking some time off from the tour to “focus on his health and well-being”.

The group revealed in it’s post that Raz B would be sitting out the Florida dates of the Millennium tour as he embarks on a “self care journey.”

While several speculations have swirled around the true reason behind the timeout, a recent report reveals another possible explanation.

In fact, BOSSIP reports that one of Raz-B’s own bandmates had been teasing him about his claims of abuse and even went so far as to arrive backstage with a shirt which read “I feel unsafe” (the words Raz-B stated when he saw his alleged molester backstage).

The source further affirms that weeks ago, J. Boog arrived at a B2K meet & greet with a shirt that read “I DON’T FEEL SAFE” to tease the band member on his previous statements wherein he stated he would quit the tour because of Stokes’ possible appearance, which made him feel unsafe. A photo of the incident was shared by a fan on social media. To note, Boog and Chris Stokes are still good friends and business partners, according to the source.

Check the body language. It’s evident that Raz-B wasn’t feeling J-Boog’s shirt. When he returns, maybe Raz should rock a Chris Hanson “To Catch a Predator” shirt as a response. But I digress.

It appears that Raz-B’s B2K ‘brother’ is doing the work of the devil. For the record, J-Boog is still very close friends with the man Raz-B accused of abuse.

Meanwhile, Raz-B just landed a spot of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (click HERE if you missed that). I don’t know about you, but I’m hoping a lot of this messy mess plays out onscreen!