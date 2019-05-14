Pic of The Day: #RHOA’s Gregg Leakes Confirms He’s Cancer Free!!!

NEWSFLASH!!! Gregg Leakes is finally free of Cancer!

The popular husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes recently returned to his doctors for a cancer scan (click HERE if you missed that).

Well it appears he got good news with the results!

Details below…

Gregg shared the good news online, posting a photo holding a note that read, “No Cancer Found, Praise God!” The caption read:

Won’t He do it ……

Thank you Jesus & Praise God ……

Thank you ALL for your Prayers for me and please continue to Pray during my journey.. I thank my wife @neneleakes for being there for me.. Sometimes it wasn’t easy..

Nene also shared the image as she praised God for the blessing, stating:

Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg’s Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It…..WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God!

She also mocked claims that she was abusive to her ailing husband:

Now i can go give Gregg a black eye 👊🏾since so many thinks he’s abused #fuckcancer #fuckopinions #cancersurvivor #pushthrucaretakers #lifeoftheleakes

As previously reported, Nene was honored over the weekend with a Woman of Achievement award for Cancer Awareness (click HERE if you missed that).

Congrats to the happy couple!!! Prayers work. #F*ckCancer !!!