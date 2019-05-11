Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta poses with comedian Kim Whitley at The Associates For Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies (ABCs) annual star-studded Mother’s Day Luncheon on Thursday (May 9, 2019).

The event, held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, benefitted breast and prostate cancer research at the John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

Nene was the guest of honor as she received the Women of Achievement Award for her contributions to Cancer awareness and Whitley was the emcee for the evening. Other attendees included Mercedes Javid (Shahs of Sunset), Nicole Murphy (Hollywood Exes) and more.

Photos below…

According to the press release:

Actress, author and entrepreneur NeNe Leakes was honored with the Woman of Achievement Award. Actress and comedian Kym Whitley returned as emcee, and Beverly Cohen and Sheri A. Rosenblum co-chaired the event. Prior to the luncheon, a luxury boutique featured a fashionable array of vendors, all donating a portion of proceeds from sales to the organization. Realtor and philanthropist Mercedes Javid introduced the “no nonsense, tell-it-like-it-is” Leakes, stating she was selected to receive the Woman of Achievement Award based on “what lies within – her heart, her humanity.”

Mercedes Javid and Nene Leakes

Leakes got personal as she accepted her award, stating:

“Everything I do is for of my husband and kids. When my husband Gregg was diagnosed with cancer, our entire family was diagnosed with cancer. We were heartbroken. In addition to being a mother to my kids, a wife to my husband, I was now thrust into the most challenging role of my life – being a caretaker. But we were lucky. Because of early detection, our incredible doctors, and the resources provided to us by organizations such as the ABCs and the John Wayne Cancer Institute, Gregg rang the bell celebrating the end of his chemo. It is because of people like you who dedicate their lives to raising money and awareness that we have a chance in this fight. I’m honored to accept this award, and to stand next to you in the fight against cancer.”

Other guests in attendance included Patrick Wayne, chairman of the board at John Wayne Cancer Institute and son of the legendary actor John Wayne; Marcel Loh, CEO of Providence Saint John’s Health Center; Nicole Murphy; Vida Javid; and more.

Nicole Murphy

Nene Leakes poses with her Woman of Achievement award!

The ABCs aim to achieve prevention and a cure for breast and prostate cancer in our lifetime by providing funding for clinical innovation and research through their partnership with the John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center. Since 1990, the ABC’s have raised over $15,000,000 for breast and prostate cancer research. For more information, please visit www.abcjw.com.

Congrats to Nene on receiving ABCs annual honor!

PHOTOS: Vince Bucci for ABCs