Kenya Moore Confirms #RHOA Return, Baby Brooklyn Makes 1st Television Appearance… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Kenya Moore is preparing her return for season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta by getting her baby acclimated to the cameras.

[READ: EXCLUSIVE: The Grinch is Back! Kenya Moore returning for #RHOA season 12]

Moore and her adorable daughter Brooklyn Daly recently appeared on The Real, marking the infant’s first television appearance.

Kenya thanked The Real host, Lonnie Love, for making it happen, stating:

I can’t believe my life right now. All my dreams have come true. Thank you @therealdaytime for treating me and @thebrooklyndaly so kindly for her TV debut. And special thanks to @comiclonilove for looking out for me. #313 #whatupdoe #love #happymothersday

Check out the video of baby Brooklyn’s 1st television appearance below…

In the video above, Kenya shares baby Brooklyn with network television for the first time ever and Lonnie Love gets a bit emotional.

Moore states that her miracle baby is a symbol of hope and gives other women hope that they too can bear a child after the age of 50.

During her appearance, former beauty queen also states she’s “in talks” to return to the Real housewives of Atlanta…

If she is making that kind of money then I would love for her to cut the check she promised to Detroit Public Schools for $20,000.

Kenya took the opportunity to shade RHOA star Nene Leakes about her alleged salary, stating… “I’m not asking for enough then…” and also reminded viewers that Nene never paid up on their Detroit schools challenge.

For the record, I exclusively revealed several weeks ago that Kenya Moore’s return to RHOA season 12 is a done deal (CLICK HERE) if you missed that.

*stay woke*

Nevertheless, Kenya is clearly making the rounds in anticipation of her return. I assure you, we will see her on a lot more talk shows in the next few weeks.

What are your thoughts about Baby Brooklyn’s television debut?