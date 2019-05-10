Ciara is sharing a glimpse into her private life in the emotional video for “Beauty Marks,” the title track of her seventh album.

In the newly released vid, CiCi shares never-before-seen home footage from her 2016 wedding ceremony to Russell Wilson. Ciara also offers an exclusive peek inside the delivery room as she births her daughter, Sienna, and the first moments her son Future meets his baby sister.

Check out the video below…

Ciara released the video this morning stating that it “symbolizes how we can turn our scars into Beauty Marks, and there’s no greater feeling than turning your tears of sorrow into tears of joy.”

Ciara released her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Beauty Marks earlier today (Friday, May 10, 2019). On the title track off the emotional album – which is already No. 1 in New Zealand – Ciara opens up about how her relationship traumas from the past helped her become a better woman.

“My mantra throughout the process of recording this album was about reminding myself that the scars you get from going through life are actually your beauty marks. Adversity ends up giving you wisdom and character, and persevering through all those challenges makes you so much stronger. This album is about celebrating the journey that leads you to those Beauty Mark moments.”

Ciara says the “driving force behind this album was to inspire, inject love and make the world dance, Beauty Marks flawlessly accomplishes all three with songs that capture the human spirit’s range and diversity.”

