Clifford “T.I.” Harris is honoring his late sister’s legacy by launching a scholarship program in her honor.

The Atlanta-based entertainer partnered with VH1 and the United Negro College Fund to launch the “Precious Chapman Scholarship Fund”, which is named after his late sister Antoinette “Precious” Harris Chapman.

Dear Mama

Tip announced the news during VH1’s annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mama” ceremony, stating:

“My sister Precious was a single mother, who worked to make life better for her children and everyone she encountered. In the spirit of that, we are awarding a deserving student a scholarship in my sister’s name.”

T.I. says that he owes a lot to Precious and admits that his sister was “a pivotal part of [his] development.” She was also a single mother who worked to make sure that life was “better for her children and anyone else that she encountered.”

This year’s $25,000 prize went to Tierani Scott, a single mother and junior at Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas who is not only rocking it academically, but who is also president of her class and founder of Queen Women’s Empowerment Organization.

T.I. hopes that the scholarship “will help her continue on her path to do great things in her future.”

As previously reported, Harris’ sister died after suffering a asthma attack which triggered by a car crash. She was 66.

Major props to the popular entertainer for honoring his sister’s legacy by helping students in need.

What are your thoughts about Tip’s good deed?