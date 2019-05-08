RHOA Gregg Leakes Asks For Prayers As He Returns For Cancer Scan…

Gregg Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is a strong cancer survivor but he still needs your help in getting through his next phase of treatment.

The popular husband of RHOA star Nene Leakes celebrated completing 6 months of chemo treatments last month, and he recently hit the net to share that he was returning to the doctor for a cancer scan.

Gregg asks for prayers and well wishes as he’s hopeful that his body will be free and clear of cancer.

Details below…

Gregg Leakes shared the following statement to his social media followers early this morning:

Good Morning World.. I’m asking for your Prayers as i take my body scan this am to see if there is any cancer in my body. I KNOW I’m healed by the Promises of God, by the Blood of Jesus and by your Prayers. I Thank You for your Prayers all the time and especially today as i take this Scan shortly. To God be the Glory and May HIS WILL take place in Heaven and on Earth. I go in this morning claiming Victory as i don’t know defeat. My God shall supply ALL my needs..

Leakes is also confident that he will finally be cancer free, stating:

Almost time to shout Victory….

God is a Healer & I Believe…

Sending positive energy, love & light to Gregg Leakes during his health battle.