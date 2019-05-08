<center> </center>

NEWSFLASH!!! The wait is over! Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have officially announced the name of their new baby boy, who was born on Monday, May 6.

The announcement came with a black and white photo showing Queen Elizabeth II meeting her new grandson. The monarch was flanked by her husband Prince Philip, her grandson Prince Harry while at Meghan’s side stood her mother, Doria Ragland.

On Wednesday, hours after introducing their son to the world, the royal couple revealed his full name as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Royal reporter Rebecca English recently confirmed that Archie will not have a title. “I’ve had it confirmed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will have no title. He will simply be Master Archie,” she tweeted.

Archie became the 7th in line to the British throne the instant he was born, but he won’t be called “his royal highness,” as the rules around the granting of royal titles were tightened up about 100 years ago.

Congrats to the happy couple!