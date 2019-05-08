Diamond & Princess (of Crime Mob) Performed at Solange’s MET Gala After Party… (PHOTOS + VIDEO) #METBall2019

Apparently nobody knows that better than Solange, who invited Diamond and Princess of Crime Mob to perform a few of their hits at her MET gala after party.
Princess shared a bit of the moment via Instagram where she thanked Solange for the opportunity, stating:
No one can deny the chemistry between us…. when the lights come on and the mics are in our hands…. the energy is undeniable👑..: thank you again @saintrecords for seeing and believing in us!!!
Diamond also shared the same clip via social media, noting that there’s some new music from the duo coming soon:
#ITSTAURUSSEASON ♉️ ——- LAST NIGHT WAS MAD REAL QUEEN 👑💚💚💚@saintrecords 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 THANK U 💃🏽💃🏽 FOR HAVING US———- @princessdigital We Did DATTTTTTTTTTT 💯 #VAGINAPOWER 🐱 DROPS THIS SUMMER 💿🔥🔥#DiamondPrincess @dussecognac 🥃🥃🥃🥃
In case you need a reminder about Stilettos & Pumps…
Major props to Diamond & Princess for reuniting and rocking the stage! Can’t wait to see what you too have up your sleeves.